Turbine Concept Sci-Fi Vehicle 3D Model

Turbine Concept Sci-Fi Vehicle 3D Model motorcycle bike aircraft starwars concept vehicle vehicle fantasy sci-fi blender design concept design animation motion graphics graphic design 3d
This 3D modeled concept vehicle was a personal challenge. I wanted to incorporate the complexity and technicality seen in CAD renders for production turbine and jet engines. I wanted to inspire feelings of fun, carelessness, lawlessness and raw power. This was fun to create and helped me explore and become more familiar with many aspects of Blender. This can be used as a photo realistic asset in photography, video games, VR and film.

