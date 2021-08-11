One of the 10 pieces of art in the Mixology Collection : Banana Quack Quack.

- Piece : 1/10.

- Mix : Banana - Duck.

- Description :

The very first piece of art in the mixology collection. What an iconic beginning by mixing a banana and a duck. We first find it funny, but then we understood the real power of the Mixology Collection : Interesting, Improbable and Unsual mixtures.



