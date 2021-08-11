Green vibes

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bring some green into your life!
photo credits: Unsplash
Created in ai
Main colour used #FDCD08
Type face: Acumin
If you're wondering, the letter "G" behind the one leaf effect was also done in ai. Probably would have been easier in Photoshop, but a simple clipping mask plus duplicating the original image would also do the trick.