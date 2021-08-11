Michael Zheng

Green vibes

Michael Zheng
Michael Zheng
  • Save
Green vibes app vector illustration ux typography design branding logo motion graphics graphic design ui
Download color palette

Bring some green into your life!
photo credits: Unsplash

Created in ai
Main colour used #FDCD08
Type face: Acumin

If you're wondering, the letter "G" behind the one leaf effect was also done in ai. Probably would have been easier in Photoshop, but a simple clipping mask plus duplicating the original image would also do the trick.

Michael Zheng
Michael Zheng

More by Michael Zheng

View profile
    • Like