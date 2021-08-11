Oscar the Grouch

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love making fan art of Sesame Street. This is inspired by my friend, Cat, who loves to send me links and gifs related to anything muppets. This is made using Cinema4D, Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.