Summer Vacances - 2021

I decided I won't turn on Illustrator during my vacation which starts today but wanted to wrap up this illustration. Although I can't go somewhere like this, I spent today with my family to visit a local attraction and probably will be Chicago loop tomorrow. Hopefully, I wish I could recharge my creativity somehow.