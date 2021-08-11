Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
dongkyu lim

Summer Vacances - 2021

Summer Vacances - 2021 vacation retro vintage grainy illustration cinema4d
I decided I won't turn on Illustrator during my vacation which starts today but wanted to wrap up this illustration. Although I can't go somewhere like this, I spent today with my family to visit a local attraction and probably will be Chicago loop tomorrow. Hopefully, I wish I could recharge my creativity somehow.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Digital Designer, Illustrator - Art Deco, Cycling

