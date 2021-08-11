Faith

Daily UI 003: Landing Page \\ Portfolio

Faith
Faith
  • Save
Daily UI 003: Landing Page \\ Portfolio portfolio web design vector logo illustration icon ux ui typography design branding app landing page
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!

This is my design for the Daily UI Challenge: Landing Page.
If you like it then please be sure to hit the like and follow me to not miss upcoming work. Would also love any feedback too!

Faith


Let's connect on Tiktok

tiktok: @faith.ui

image source: Pinterest

Faith
Faith

More by Faith

View profile
    • Like