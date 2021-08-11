Daily UI 003: Landing Page \\ Portfolio

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everyone!
This is my design for the Daily UI Challenge: Landing Page.
If you like it then please be sure to hit the like and follow me to not miss upcoming work. Would also love any feedback too!
Faith
—
Let's connect on Tiktok
tiktok: @faith.ui
image source: Pinterest