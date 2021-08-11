Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lindie Botes

Real Estate neighborhood search

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes
Real Estate neighborhood search
Neighborhood search page for a property portal. Users can browse listings for rent or sale in a specific area within Singapore. This page was designed for the SEO team and a lot of considerations were to be made to balance the UX with the SEO need for rich content and cross links.

Work done for 99.co, a property search portal in Singapore

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes
UI/UX & graphic designer based in Singapore
