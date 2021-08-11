Real Estate neighborhood search

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Neighborhood search page for a property portal. Users can browse listings for rent or sale in a specific area within Singapore. This page was designed for the SEO team and a lot of considerations were to be made to balance the UX with the SEO need for rich content and cross links.
Work done for 99.co, a property search portal in Singapore