PMRP: Beyond Grimm Poster

radio play event poster from fall 2019! as a co-festival director, i helped solicit the 4 international horror stories chosen. we wanted the poster to reflect that globalism while still achieving the spookiness of a typical PMRP (Post-Meridian Radio Players) show.

show program: http://pmrp.org/static/pdf/2019-10-TOTBG_Program.pdf

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
