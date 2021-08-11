PMRP: Beyond Grimm Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
radio play event poster from fall 2019! as a co-festival director, i helped solicit the 4 international horror stories chosen. we wanted the poster to reflect that globalism while still achieving the spookiness of a typical PMRP (Post-Meridian Radio Players) show.
show program: http://pmrp.org/static/pdf/2019-10-TOTBG_Program.pdf