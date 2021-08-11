Headphones and cat thrones

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
No pre-sketch for this design; just an image in my mind and a whole bunch of pen tool clicks. Started to colour it in, but preferred it in its more simple form of just lines.
instagram.com/jak.masters/