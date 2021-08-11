Jack

Headphones and cat thrones

Headphones and cat thrones teen girl girl cute design cute line-art music lover music headphones listening to music girl and cat cat and girl cats cat
No pre-sketch for this design; just an image in my mind and a whole bunch of pen tool clicks. Started to colour it in, but preferred it in its more simple form of just lines.

instagram.com/jak.masters/

