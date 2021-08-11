E-Sports Stats App: UI Concept

This is my submission to a @crowwwn.ux challenge, which was to design a sports team app. I took a different approach to this - with an e-sports app instead.

With this esports app, you can track the live stats of professional players during esport events. The user can see upcoming matches and view the results of completed tournaments. You can view the weekly leaderboards during the esport events to see which player has preformed the best.

From the players stats page - you can view their lifetime stats and their most used in-game classes. This will help players identify strong class setups to try out themselves. The user can also save their favourite gamers for quick access in the future from the saved tab on the bottom.

Having an app like this would help identify potential cheaters from esport tournaments and create an open, honest gaming community. If you like this UI, why not check out my last post which was a streamer app.

