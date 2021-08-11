Rehabilitation clinic website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers! Today I want to share with you my first work for dribble.
I think we all know that the topic of getting rid of dependencies is very important for everyone. That is why I decided to design the first screen for the fictional clinic "REHAB.ME" to show what it might look like.
I hope you will enjoy it and support me with likes. ❤️
Thank you ✌️
I'm available for new projects, drop me a line at dvsannikova@gmail.com