Basic Blue

This is probably the 3rd site I've designed. It was made in Figma and was intended to be as simple as possible. The white background would be compatible with a dark mode, and the blue highlight created an easy consistency and directed eyesight on each slide.
Slide 4 has a bespoke slider design that came to mind during the process, and would be used to create a comprehensive portfolio whilst only taking up a small amount of room