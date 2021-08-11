Julia

Onboarding Feel Good App

Onboarding Feel Good App stress health care health care app slider 3d cherry blossom tree 3d illustration design interface uidesign ui ux ui mobile design app design onboarding
Hi guys,

another insight of my design thinking project, Feel Good. Feel Good is a health care app for everyone, who wants to feel less anixety.
The beautiful cherry blossom tree built my talented friend Carolin in Blender.

I hope you like it!

juliaschuettler.work

