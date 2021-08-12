Boh Stav

Logo Design - Clearium

Boh Stav
Boh Stav
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design - Clearium tech design graphic design alien allie lines education modern colorful minimal branding logotype logo icon brand identity brand
Logo Design - Clearium tech design graphic design alien allie lines education modern colorful minimal branding logotype logo icon brand identity brand
Download color palette
  1. Spot.png
  2. Spot-1.png

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: this.stav@gmail.com

My Behance

Boh Stav
Boh Stav
Let's work together
Hire Me

More by Boh Stav

View profile
    • Like