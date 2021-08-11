📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
*tap tap tap* Is this thing on?
It seems like I've forgotten how to post for a year, but the truth is I've been feeling kind of flat – not unlike this bike tire bud. BUT, I've been trying to learn new tools/apps to pump some air back into these tires.
First time sculpt for the heck of it (in between client work I can't show yet), but figured it could be applied to a hypothetical 404 page in practice. Feels good to be back.
Cheers!