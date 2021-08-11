Frank Anderson

Flat 404 clouds tire bike ipad nomad sculpt graphic design 3d ui
  1. FLAT_v4-PBR5b-404-dribbb.png
  2. FLAT_v4-PBR5b-zoom-dribbb.png

*tap tap tap* Is this thing on?

It seems like I've forgotten how to post for a year, but the truth is I've been feeling kind of flat – not unlike this bike tire bud. BUT, I've been trying to learn new tools/apps to pump some air back into these tires.

First time sculpt for the heck of it (in between client work I can't show yet), but figured it could be applied to a hypothetical 404 page in practice. Feels good to be back.

Cheers!

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
