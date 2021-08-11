Alina Zakharova

Business card for beauty store

Business card for beauty store typography graphic design business card logo branding vector illustration design
In this project, the main idea of the business card was provided by the client, namely, the heart is drawn by hand next to the name of the store.
At the same time, I combined the customer's idea with the main concept of the store - beauty products.

Contacts
Gmail: zakharova.working@gmail.com
www.behance.net/alinazakharova

