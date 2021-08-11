Aline Crab

Mayan king

Mayan king 30dayschallenge design illustration cute character king maya 30daysofdesign
Hey! I'm starting a 30 characters challenge. Hope I'll improve my skills during that time and increase my portfolio^^
So it's the
Day 1. "A cute Mayan king reading a book on the street"

Btw, I used an illustration idea generator for that.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
