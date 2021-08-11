Presentation Templates

MOUJIVE - Pastel Color

Presentation Templates
Presentation Templates
  • Save
MOUJIVE - Pastel Color modern clean studio pitch deck template instagram website web development web illustration design 3d designposter presentation powerpoint google slides keynote colorful pastel color
Download color palette

💾📄 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides 📄💾

Creative Multipurpose Template Design powerpoint template make your presentation so easy with stylish and minimal design plus i made this template with love and passion. Enjoy and Happy designing.

Presentation Templates
Presentation Templates

More by Presentation Templates

View profile
    • Like