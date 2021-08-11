Zuka Japaridze
Noxtton

Motif / Web Design

Zuka Japaridze
Noxtton
Zuka Japaridze for Noxtton
Motif / Web Design furniture interior modern interaction design interaction responsive landing page identity web design web ux ui design clean minimal
Download color palette
Noxtton is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Motif - place for timeless industrial products, design elements of revolutionary manufacturers.

Full project — https://bit.ly/MotifbyNoxtton

Project objective was to design, test and develop bespoke online platform with an emphasis on unique and user friendly experience. After series of mutually productive workshops, we are proud to present Motif’s new digital ecosystem available at www.motif.ge.

