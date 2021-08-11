Motif / Web Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Noxtton is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Motif - place for timeless industrial products, design elements of revolutionary manufacturers.
Full project — https://bit.ly/MotifbyNoxtton
Project objective was to design, test and develop bespoke online platform with an emphasis on unique and user friendly experience. After series of mutually productive workshops, we are proud to present Motif’s new digital ecosystem available at www.motif.ge.