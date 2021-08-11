Ayelet Brown

Blended #3

Ayelet Brown
Ayelet Brown
  • Save
Blended #3 smoothie brand smoothie juice brand juice brand designer brand design logo design logos brand identity brand vector ui logo branding artwork art digital illustration digital art illustration design
Download color palette

Introducing blended! The hottest new cold-pressed juice and smoothie brand for people on the go! I had so much fun working on this branding challenge
Hope you guys like it! Open to and appreciate all feedback 💕

(Photo credit: all images are from unsplash)

Instagram ✨

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSJp2Lljtoc/

Ayelet Brown
Ayelet Brown

More by Ayelet Brown

View profile
    • Like