iOS Clock: Add Alarm UI ⏰

The iOS Alarm creation is already pretty straightforward. But can it be even better by using other already existing iOS UI components?

What can be done in order to make it better?

✔️ Use the much better Repeat selection option from the Sleep Schedule app called "Days Active".

✔️ Allow editing the Alarm Label immediately from the front screen, instead of having to click and open in a new screen.

✔️ Allow adjusting the volume per alarm.

✔️ What about allow to set the Snooze frequency? As of now, it has a default of 9 min.

What do you think? Any other ideas or suggestions?