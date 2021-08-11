iOS Clock: Add Alarm UI ⏰

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The iOS Alarm creation is already pretty straightforward. But can it be even better by using other already existing iOS UI components?
What can be done in order to make it better?
✔️ Use the much better Repeat selection option from the Sleep Schedule app called "Days Active".
✔️ Allow editing the Alarm Label immediately from the front screen, instead of having to click and open in a new screen.
✔️ Allow adjusting the volume per alarm.
✔️ What about allow to set the Snooze frequency? As of now, it has a default of 9 min.
What do you think? Any other ideas or suggestions?