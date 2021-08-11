Marwa El-Maghraby

The Cool Elephant

Marwa El-Maghraby
The Cool Elephant concept art photoshop procreate funky casual cool artwork design running elephant chicken restaurant animal character design art direction illustration digital art character design character artwork
An artwork for Chicken Fil-A restaurant i did it..
you can check out my Instagram account for more artworks:
www.instagram.com/marwaelmaghrabyy

