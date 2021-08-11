🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
XTRODIA - Brand Identity & Logo Design
.
Logo creation for XTRODIA. XTRODIA is on of the newest video creation platform, special for XTREAM BIKE SPORTS LOVERS.
While pitching ideas with the client, we came across of an X letter monogram that we wanted to be integrated in the logo and also we combined it in a abstract form that can easily be combined in everything.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
Instagram ◆ Email Us ◆ Linkedin