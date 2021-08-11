XTRODIA - Brand Identity & Logo Design

Logo creation for XTRODIA. XTRODIA is on of the newest video creation platform, special for XTREAM BIKE SPORTS LOVERS.

While pitching ideas with the client, we came across of an X letter monogram that we wanted to be integrated in the logo and also we combined it in a abstract form that can easily be combined in everything.

Hope you like it.

Tell me your thoughts.

