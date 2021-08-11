Rinor Rama

XTRODIA - BRAND IDENTITY & LOGO DESIGN

XTRODIA - BRAND IDENTITY & LOGO DESIGN graphic design x letter logo x letter xtremesport bicycle logomark mark branding and identity abstract brand brand and identity illustration design logo logotype brand design minimal brand identity branding adobe
XTRODIA - Brand Identity & Logo Design
Logo creation for XTRODIA. XTRODIA is on of the newest video creation platform, special for XTREAM BIKE SPORTS LOVERS.
While pitching ideas with the client, we came across of an X letter monogram that we wanted to be integrated in the logo and also we combined it in a abstract form that can easily be combined in everything.
Hope you like it.
Tell me your thoughts.
Since you are here leave it a like.
For working inquiries, contact at:
