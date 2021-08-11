SEEMORE Art Studio Neumorphic Style Logo,

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
See More is an art studio which mainly creates video and motion pictures contents. Because of that the main visible shape of the logo is an old-school video camera.
In the other hand, Logo designed in Cubism style and designed with basic shapes such as Circle, Square and Triangle to be both simple and easy to understand.
Simple shapes are necessary to create any composition, you can’t ignore them easily:)
Record button is another element related to their content is visible in both typography and left side of the logo.