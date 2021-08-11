🌱 Redesigning Grocery Store - UI/UX Case Study

In this UI/UX Case Study, I will explain how I redesigned an 🥬 e-grocery store, SESA from scratch and I will talk about my process and the decisions I took during the journey. 🚀

Read it here: https://medium.muz.li/redesigning-indonesias-1-online-grocery-store-ui-ux-case-study-4733dfdeb00f

✎———————————————————

Hope all of you enjoy it.

Show your love and stay with us. Don't forget to press "L" if you like the shot.

✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects: omkumar9031@gmail.com or visit omarya.in

✎———————————————————