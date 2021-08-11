Mohamed Fazlan

Product Box Design - Carton Design

Mohamed Fazlan
Mohamed Fazlan
  • Save
Product Box Design - Carton Design graphic design carton branding
Download color palette

Carton Design for Mangosteen / Customized Box desogn

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Mohamed Fazlan
Mohamed Fazlan

More by Mohamed Fazlan

View profile
    • Like