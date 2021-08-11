Genre with Purpose

Born from a childhood passion of home movie making, Margate House Films has grown to produce powerfully intimate commercial films inspired by real world stories and issues.

With a growing collection of award winning titles spanning the big screen and small, Margate challenged us to refresh their online presence to showcase their premium home movies.

Check out the site! 👇

https://margatehousefilms.com/

Nath&Co x NEWSCIENCE x CodeResolution