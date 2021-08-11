Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imran Joy
Pixel Navy Agency

Easy Transfer | App UI Design Concept

Imran Joy
Pixel Navy Agency
Imran Joy for Pixel Navy Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Easy Transfer | App UI Design Concept ios minimal ui design ui ux user experience interface design creative ui credit card online banking finance financial money app finance app money transfer mobile banking app ui android app app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello designers!
Here is my new mobile ui design concept for a Mobile banking application. I hope you will like this mobile app ui design. Fell free to share you feedback. Press "L" to show some love!

Have a project? I am available at: imranjoy065@gmail.com

Follow Pixel Navy on Dribble | Instagram

Pixel Navy Agency
Pixel Navy Agency
We’re here to create beautiful, functional showcases for you
Hire Us

More by Pixel Navy Agency

View profile
    • Like