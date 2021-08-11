Mobile app for LEGO collectors and investors. Live soon!

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
🧱 Explore all the details of the proposed deal in just one swipe, find out the advantages of purchasing this particular set at this exact price, and instantly go to the trading platform with the best price.
💰 And after the purchase - in just a few steps, add new sets to your online portfolio to keep it up-to-date
—
❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!
📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team
Instagram | Facebook
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.