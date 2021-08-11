Kate Dzuhan
Mobile app for LEGO collectors and investors. Live soon!

Mobile app for LEGO collectors and investors. Live soon!
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🧱 Explore all the details of the proposed deal in just one swipe, find out the advantages of purchasing this particular set at this exact price, and instantly go to the trading platform with the best price.

💰 And after the purchase - in just a few steps, add new sets to your online portfolio to keep it up-to-date

Explore best deals for Lego sets in one app. Live soon!
