red guy in gym

One of several graphics designed for a sports training center to give an aesthetic appearance to the place and encourage the trainees while they are in the place

The challenge in designing these drawings was first that they fit with the identity of the place and suit the tastes of men, women and children, and not pose a visual disturbance to them.

Therefore, we have relied on simplifying the shapes and exaggerating in a cartoonish way in colors and shapes, and relying heavily on showing facial expressions to clarify the idea of each drawing.

