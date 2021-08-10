red guy in gym

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of several graphics designed for a sports training center to give an aesthetic appearance to the place and encourage the trainees while they are in the place
The challenge in designing these drawings was first that they fit with the identity of the place and suit the tastes of men, women and children, and not pose a visual disturbance to them.
Therefore, we have relied on simplifying the shapes and exaggerating in a cartoonish way in colors and shapes, and relying heavily on showing facial expressions to clarify the idea of each drawing.
Be sure to follow us on Behance to be the first to view the entire project :
https://www.behance.net/bigblackhead
feel free to give as your comments and thoughts :)
We are Available to hire
Drop Us a line at ：bigblackheadstudio@gmail.com