Omar Laghmiche

FES MEKNES kufi

Omar Laghmiche
Omar Laghmiche
  • Save
FES MEKNES kufi ux vector design brand illustrator illustration branding logo motion graphics graphic design ui 3d animation typography ty diwan kufi callygraphy
Download color palette

La Région de Fès-Meknès
(en arabe : جهة فاس مكناس, en amazighe: ⵜⴰⵎⵏⴰⴹⵜ ⵏ ⴼⴰⵙ-ⵎⴽⵏⴰⵙ)
est une des douze nouvelles régions du Maroc instituées par le découpage territorial de 2015.

Omar Laghmiche
Omar Laghmiche

More by Omar Laghmiche

View profile
    • Like