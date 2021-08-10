🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
Here's my new shot💥.
E-commerce mobile Page Exploration.
I am very much excited to share with you today an e-commerce mobile app page exploration I've been working on. It provides you with fresh and healthy fruits and vegetables every day with a different menu every day.
I hope you like it! ❤️
Hit me up for your UI/UX projects!
Full-time position /Remote.
Work Inquiries: lizzyonoja1@gmail.com
Thanks for watching
Don't forget to press 'L' to show some love
feedbacks will be appreciated!