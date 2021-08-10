Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ERION ARTWORK

Medieval Tower

ERION ARTWORK
ERION ARTWORK
  • Save
Medieval Tower 3dmodel model white blender 3d tower medieval erionartwork artwork erion
Download color palette

Medieval Tower that I made in 2021 as a part of an exercise of a course called “Blender 2.9X: Modelado y texturizado enfocado a videojuegos” in Udemy. With this exercise I learned a bit of how Blender works. I rendered it with ray tracing from different angles in Blender, hope you like it! :D

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
ERION ARTWORK
ERION ARTWORK

More by ERION ARTWORK

View profile
    • Like