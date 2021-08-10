Annie Zhan

daily ui 001

daily ui 001 dailyui001 minimalistic minimal blue login log in signup sign up login screen log in screen sign up screen signup screen dailychallenge daily daily ui dailyui ui
Hello everyone!

This is my first shot on Dribbble - let me know what you think! 😊

I very recently made the decision to pursue ui/ux design as a career path although I come from a completely unrelated background (biomedical sciences & management). Needless to say, this has all been very new and exciting for me.

I look forward to learning more and gaining inspiration through this community!

