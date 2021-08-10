Colorful Basic Business Card

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It’s really important for me that the business cards I am designing provide the necessary details of the particular individual while representing the brand properly. I hope you would like this specific work of mine.
You can check out the project Here
Find me on
Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & Pinterest