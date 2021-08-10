Hey, everyone!

Clean and Modern iOS User Interface design template for a Digital Wallet App. Make your app design looks stunning and eye-catching using this template. This template includes 4 unique and modern User Interface screens in Figma format. You can edit and customize easily using Figma.

4 High-Quality Screen

Clean Design

Using FREE Font from Google Font

Easy to edit and customize

Tool: Figma

Connect: mfarhad09179@gmail.com

Download: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/digital-wallet-app-a37b7ee5-f104-414c-90ff-ee5bebab7c51