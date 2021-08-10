Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, everyone!
Clean and Modern iOS User Interface design template for a Digital Wallet App. Make your app design looks stunning and eye-catching using this template. This template includes 4 unique and modern User Interface screens in Figma format. You can edit and customize easily using Figma.
4 High-Quality Screen
Clean Design
Using FREE Font from Google Font
Easy to edit and customize
Tool: Figma
Connect: mfarhad09179@gmail.com
Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.
Thank you for visiting my item. Hope you like it!
Download: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/digital-wallet-app-a37b7ee5-f104-414c-90ff-ee5bebab7c51