Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashika Sundar

Netflix logo redesign

Ashika Sundar
Ashika Sundar
  • Save
Netflix logo redesign combination mark vector logo typography logo design design branding
Download color palette

The name of the streaming platform merged with design elements such as the play button, the pause & play button and the projector. To create a visual of what the brand is all about.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Ashika Sundar
Ashika Sundar

More by Ashika Sundar

View profile
    • Like