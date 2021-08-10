Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhamad Rafli Susanto

TanamAja Mobile Application - Plant App to Reduce Air Pollution

Hi, this was my first App Development project, TanamAja.

This project was made for UKODE 2021 Hackathon Competition with my team:
Agus Adi Pranata
Hilman Tarris Muttaqin
Muhamad Rafli Susanto (me as UI/UX Designer)

(we made it to finals, yay)

For short, the goal of this app is to try to remind people the importance of plants.

Interested to see more of the design? Let me know!

I am available for new projects!
Email: raflisusanto@student.telkomuniversity.ac.id

