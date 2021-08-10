Ryan Jarrell
Tegan

Brewery Brand Concept

Ryan Jarrell
Tegan
Ryan Jarrell for Tegan
Hire Us
  • Save
Brewery Brand Concept glass brewery bottle can packaging alcohol beer graphic design branding logo agency studio design
Download color palette

In a season of uncertainty and perpetual change (thanks, pandemic), there’s always been that one constant in our lives. Beer. That’s why we were pumped to partner with an up-and-coming beer brand, to help bring great flavors and killer design to tables across the nation. This is the part where we all say cheers.

We used the StoryBrand approach to develop a narrative, establishing a clear, unified brand message. Through our discovery process, we conducted a thorough competitive analysis, including their digital presence and media spend. Once we better understood the climate surrounding the craft beer market, we developed an effective media plan with marketing recommendations.

Fresh branding and a unique retail design will be used to complement the craft beer’s inaugural launch into the beer world. You won’t find a better looking can in the beer aisle. No bias here.


Looking for a strategic design partner? Let's chat!

👋 hello@tegan.io
💻 tegan.io

Tegan
Tegan
Let's design something special.
Hire Us

More by Tegan

View profile
    • Like