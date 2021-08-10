Brewery Brand Concept

In a season of uncertainty and perpetual change (thanks, pandemic), there’s always been that one constant in our lives. Beer. That’s why we were pumped to partner with an up-and-coming beer brand, to help bring great flavors and killer design to tables across the nation. This is the part where we all say cheers.

We used the StoryBrand approach to develop a narrative, establishing a clear, unified brand message. Through our discovery process, we conducted a thorough competitive analysis, including their digital presence and media spend. Once we better understood the climate surrounding the craft beer market, we developed an effective media plan with marketing recommendations.

Fresh branding and a unique retail design will be used to complement the craft beer’s inaugural launch into the beer world. You won’t find a better looking can in the beer aisle. No bias here.

