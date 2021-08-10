Samson Larsson

Designing for sports?

Samson Larsson
Samson Larsson
  • Save
Designing for sports? fashion minimal ecommerce design web design branding ui
Download color palette

Looking back at this "fantasy design" I did in 2020, I mean, it was meant for the outdoors, and we all know how that went down.

This is me trying to see what I'd do different from what I put in place back then, and I just realized not much, really.

This first shot indicates a new collection landing page. This approach allows for the continuous launch of new items into the brand.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Samson Larsson
Samson Larsson

More by Samson Larsson

View profile
    • Like