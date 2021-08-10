Designing for sports?

Trending designs to inspire you
Looking back at this "fantasy design" I did in 2020, I mean, it was meant for the outdoors, and we all know how that went down.
This is me trying to see what I'd do different from what I put in place back then, and I just realized not much, really.
This first shot indicates a new collection landing page. This approach allows for the continuous launch of new items into the brand.