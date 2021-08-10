Hey Dribbble🖐 Today I present my work.

How to create Neomorphism?

I have shown three options for creating a neomorphism style. With these guidelines, you can easily repeat this and make your project.

------

If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.

Press key "L" to like this post.

------

Have a project idea?

Write to me👇

oddi.he@gmail.com | Telegram | Instagram | LinkedIn

