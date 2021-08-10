Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
[EGG] .. “An oval mass of gold appears centered amongst swirls of white on a silvery ground. The oval is stable and self-contained; the swirls are liquid, full of energy, dynamic, expanding.” ( From “The Book of Symbols” by Taschen ).
I’ve been inspired by this book to do a series of illustrations, for some of the symbols. Starting with the section “Creation and Cosmos”, the first symbol being the “Egg”.
Symbolic Meaning of the Orphic Egg:
1. A Symbol of Creation
2. The Union of Opposites
3. A Representation of Orphic Mysteries