Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Medieval Mug that I made in 2020 as a part of an exercise of a course called “Blender & Substance: Modelado y texturizado para videojuegos” in Udemy. With this exercise I learned a bit of how Blender works, and for the texturing part of the mug I learned another bit but in Substance Painter. I rendered it with ray tracing from different angles in Blender, hope you like it! :D