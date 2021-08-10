Medieval Mug that I made in 2020 as a part of an exercise of a course called “Blender & Substance: Modelado y texturizado para videojuegos” in Udemy. With this exercise I learned a bit of how Blender works, and for the texturing part of the mug I learned another bit but in Substance Painter. I rendered it with ray tracing from different angles in Blender, hope you like it! :D