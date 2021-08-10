Samson Larsson

Car pool ride checkout flow

💡This is a revised post from an earlier version: I mistakenly used not_final_final.jpeg copy :)

The simple, familiar and clean car pooling request and payment flow continues throughout the customer experience.

This was such an exciting project to work on, and had so many learning curves. Please share your feedback on what you would do differently.

Next time you want to drive to work, or anywhere, just look around for anyone going the same direction, and earn some cash.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
