Educational to-do app

Still using notebooks for studying? It’s because u’ll never use this educational app. It has a great mix of lessons schedule and to-do functions. So u’ll never forget to do your homework.

I’m fond of using 3d objects in my designs. And I believe that this style has special feelings and makes complicated things easier. Do you agree with me?

Press 'L' and support me with your like

And don't forget to subscribe! ✌🏼

Have an idea or an existing project? I'm ready to offer a qualitative analysis and free proposal for it. Besides, it is secure and confidential.

Behance | Telegram | Email