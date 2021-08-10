Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daria Smolenskaya

Educational to-do app

Educational to-do app 3d calendar lesson list to do schedule education
Still using notebooks for studying? It’s because u’ll never use this educational app. It has a great mix of lessons schedule and to-do functions. So u’ll never forget to do your homework.

I’m fond of using 3d objects in my designs. And I believe that this style has special feelings and makes complicated things easier. Do you agree with me?

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
