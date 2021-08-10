Educational to-do app

Trending designs to inspire you
Still using notebooks for studying? It’s because u’ll never use this educational app. It has a great mix of lessons schedule and to-do functions. So u’ll never forget to do your homework.
I’m fond of using 3d objects in my designs. And I believe that this style has special feelings and makes complicated things easier. Do you agree with me?
Have an idea or an existing project? I'm ready to offer a qualitative analysis and free proposal for it. Besides, it is secure and confidential.
