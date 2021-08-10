Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GuildChat Brand Design

GuildChat Brand Design brand chat im sns crypto branding logo
  1. gc_1.png
  2. gc_2.png
  3. gc_3.png

Here's one of my previous brand design works. GuildChat is an app combine SNS with crypto finance feature, if you are interested in the UI/UX design feel free to try and download it here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/guildchat/id1478708045 / https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bitguild.guildchatandroid&hl=en_US&gl=US

Hope you like it :)

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
