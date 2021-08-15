Michael Browk

Search bar

Michael Browk
Michael Browk
  • Save
Search bar hot keys experience interface 3d blur ux ui mobile tablet ipad ios popup field bar search
Search bar hot keys experience interface 3d blur ux ui mobile tablet ipad ios popup field bar search
Download color palette
  1. Frame 123218.jpg
  2. Frame 123219.jpg

Search bar for the app on iPad with a keyboard. I use hot keys for recent searches and, in my opinion, is useful, because your fingers touch the keyboard while you find something and you can choose an option really fast with hot keys.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Michael Browk
Michael Browk
Head of design at Motify

More by Michael Browk

View profile
    • Like