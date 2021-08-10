Thalia Margarita Bunch

Son Goku (Dragonball Fanart)

Thalia Margarita Bunch
Thalia Margarita Bunch
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Created with Illustrator and After Effects. Messing around with the puppet tool and particle effects.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Thalia Margarita Bunch
Thalia Margarita Bunch
Graphic designer, illustrator and animator. 👋
Hire Me

More by Thalia Margarita Bunch

View profile
    • Like