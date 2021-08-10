Thalia Margarita Bunch

App Spot Animation

Thalia Margarita Bunch
Thalia Margarita Bunch
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Portfolio work produced as a branding exercise for an imaginary company. Original artwork made in Illustrator and animated in After Effects.
🔊 Video w/ Sound: https://vimeo.com/184444548

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Thalia Margarita Bunch
Thalia Margarita Bunch
Graphic designer, illustrator and animator. 👋
Hire Me

More by Thalia Margarita Bunch

View profile
    • Like