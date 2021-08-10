Hilmawan Wahyu

Logo HUT 76 Kemerdekaan Indonesia (UnOfficial)

Hilmawan Wahyu
Hilmawan Wahyu
  • Save
Logo HUT 76 Kemerdekaan Indonesia (UnOfficial) design branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Hello People ✋,

Today i want to share my logo design exploration of HUT 76 Kemerdekaan Indonesia, it's UnOfficial logo.

Thank you. Hope you enjoy it guys! Don't forget to leave your comment below. And please hit the Appreciate button below if you do enjoy watching this 😉

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Hilmawan Wahyu
Hilmawan Wahyu
Like